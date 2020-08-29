 Skip to main content
Happy 60th Anniversary
Happy 60th Anniversary

Kwapnioski

Happy 60th Anniversary David & Loretta Kwapnioski

They were married on September 3, 1960 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Krakow, NE.

A Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to:

5430 West Meadow Dr.

Columbus, NE 68601

Their children are Ken Kwapnioski, Julie Asche, Leonard Kwapnioski and Tim Kwapnioski. They have 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren plus one on the way!

View Comments
