Happy 60th Anniversary

  • 0
Stopak

Happy 60th Anniversary Alfred and Phyllis Stopak

They were married on April 28, 1962 at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan.

The children of Alfred and Phyllis Stopak would like to request a Card Shower in honor of their 60th Wedding Anniversary.

Please send cards to:

PO Box 173

Duncan, NE 68634

Their children are Doug and Lori Stopak of Columbus, Ron and Paula Lueschen of Duncan and Aaron and Keri Klusmire of Springfield. They have 5 grandchildren.

