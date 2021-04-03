 Skip to main content
Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary
Please join us to celebrate

the 60th Wedding Anniversary of

Norman and Karen Euse

With a card shower

April 15, 2021

Please send an anniversary card with a memory or personal message to:

Box 308

Silver Creek, NE 68663

Thank You!

Bryan & Lesa, Angela & Terry, Troy & Angie, Thad & Marge, Cori & CJ

