Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary

Please join us to celebrate
the 60th Wedding Anniversary of
Norman and Karen Euse
With a card shower
April 15, 2021
Please send an anniversary card with a memory or personal message to:
Box 308
Silver Creek, NE 68663
Thank You!
Bryan & Lesa, Angela & Terry, Troy & Angie, Thad & Marge, Cori & CJ
