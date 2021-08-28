 Skip to main content
Happy 65th Anniversary
Happy 65th Anniversary

Happy 65th Anniversary George & Henrietta Gall

They were married September 4, 1956 at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg, NE.

A Card Shower has been requested. Cards may be sent to George and Henrietta at:

413 Skyview Circle

Norfolk, NE 68701

Their children are Dave & Deb Gall of Norfolk, Doris & Jeff Doerneman of Gilbert, Arizona, Mike & Rose Gall of Columbus, Lisa & Tony Drueppel of Schuyler. They have 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

