Happy 65th Anniversary
Happy 65th Anniversary

Happy 65th Anniversary John & Mary Ann Lehr

They were married on September 7, 1955 in Columbus.

Their children are John (Karen) of Silver Creek and Kathy of Duncan. They have two grandchildren, Abbey Wright (Levi) and McKinzie Lehr (Mark) and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to:

PO Box 198

Duncan, NE 68634

