Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Happy 65th Anniversary John & Mary Ann Lehr
They were married on September 7, 1955 in Columbus.
Their children are John (Karen) of Silver Creek and Kathy of Duncan. They have two grandchildren, Abbey Wright (Levi) and McKinzie Lehr (Mark) and six great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to:
PO Box 198
Duncan, NE 68634
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today