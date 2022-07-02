 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary

Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary Mom & Dad on June 29th!

We are blessed we have you as our parents. The former Patricia Walsh and Duane Hinrikus were married on June 29, 1957 at the United Methodist Church in Hastings, NE.

We love you,

Karen & Larry (Josh, Jared), Ranee, (Lindsay, Mandy, Cory), Dave & Karol Hinrikus and the late Michael Hinrikus

Cards will reach the couple at: 2922 7th St., Columbus, NE 68601

