Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary Mom & Dad on June 29th!
We are blessed we have you as our parents. The former Patricia Walsh and Duane Hinrikus were married on June 29, 1957 at the United Methodist Church in Hastings, NE.
We love you,
Karen & Larry (Josh, Jared), Ranee, (Lindsay, Mandy, Cory), Dave & Karol Hinrikus and the late Michael Hinrikus
Cards will reach the couple at: 2922 7th St., Columbus, NE 68601
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today