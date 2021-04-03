Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary

The children of Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek of Stanton are hosting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary.

Ernie and Gladyce (Voboril) Kremlacek were married April 21, 1956, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Abie, Nebraska.

Their children are Wanda Stanton (the late Chuck Stanton) of Lincoln, Nan and Curtis Hetzler, Lori and J.D. Webster and Troy and Amy Kremlacek, all of Stanton, Monte and Tina Kremlacek of Pierce, Jared and Kimberly Kremlacek of Brandon, S.D.; 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to the Kremlaceks at PO Box 1053, Stanton, NE 68779

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.