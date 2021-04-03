 Skip to main content
Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary
Happy 65th Wedding Anniversary

Ernie & Gladyce Kremlacek

The children of Ernie and Gladyce Kremlacek of Stanton are hosting a card shower in honor of their 65th wedding anniversary.

Ernie and Gladyce (Voboril) Kremlacek were married April 21, 1956, at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Abie, Nebraska.

Their children are Wanda Stanton (the late Chuck Stanton) of Lincoln, Nan and Curtis Hetzler, Lori and J.D. Webster and Troy and Amy Kremlacek, all of Stanton, Monte and Tina Kremlacek of Pierce, Jared and Kimberly Kremlacek of Brandon, S.D.; 19 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to the Kremlaceks at PO Box 1053, Stanton, NE 68779

