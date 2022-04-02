 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 70th Anniversary

  • 0
Don and Peggy Scmidt

Happy 70th Wedding Anniversary

Don & Peggy Schmidt

They were married on April 5, 1952 at Fort Sumner, NM

Parents to sons Jim (Becky), Dan (Virginia)

Grandchildren - Katie, Andy, Josh and Jessie

Cards can reach us at:

3223 29th St., Columbus,. NE 68601

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News