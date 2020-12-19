Happy 70th Anniversary Clarence A. and Mary L. (Miller) Brunkhorst
They were married on Dec. 23, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus.
Clarence grew up in the Monroe, Platte Center & Columbus area. Mary Lou grew up in the Madison, Norfolk & Columbus area. He worked for Nebraska Public Power District after graduating from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He worked for NPPD for over 40 years. He retired in 1993 in Kearney after serving as the Kearney District Manager. Mary held various office positions; as well as being a homemaker. They retired in Kearney where they still live today.
No event is planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Card Shower has been requested, please send cards to: St. Luke’s Health Center, 2201 East 32nd St. Kearney, NE 68847
Their children are Ann (Ervin) Sanders of Topeka, KS, Susan (Steve) Meyer of Brookings, SD, Tim Brunkhorst (Debbie) of Platte City, MO and Lori (John) Grattemeyer of Omaha. They have 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!