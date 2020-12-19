Happy 70th Anniversary

Clarence grew up in the Monroe, Platte Center & Columbus area. Mary Lou grew up in the Madison, Norfolk & Columbus area. He worked for Nebraska Public Power District after graduating from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He worked for NPPD for over 40 years. He retired in 1993 in Kearney after serving as the Kearney District Manager. Mary held various office positions; as well as being a homemaker. They retired in Kearney where they still live today.