Happy 75th Wedding Anniversary

Brock Anniversary

Gordon and Edna (Brock) Hoessel are observing their 75th wedding anniversary. They were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, rural Leigh on February 9, 1947. If you know these folks, help them celebrate by sending a card to 363 Rd W, Clarkson NE 68629.

