Happy 85th Birthday and Happy 65th Anniversary

Card Showers are requested for:
Don Kummer’s 85th Birthday on May 27
------------ and --------------
Don & Donna Kummer’s 65th Wedding Anniversary on June 10.
Send well wishes to:
21092 355th Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
