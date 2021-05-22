 Skip to main content
Happy 85th Birthday and Happy 65th Anniversary
Happy 85th Birthday and Happy 65th Anniversary

Kummer
Barbara Graham

Card Showers are requested for:

Don Kummer’s 85th Birthday on May 27

------------ and --------------

Don & Donna Kummer’s 65th Wedding Anniversary on June 10.

Send well wishes to:

21092 355th Ave.

Columbus, NE 68601

