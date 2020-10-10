 Skip to main content
Happy First Anniversary
Wilke-Bohac

Lydia Wilke and Jacob Bohac are celebrating their first anniversary. With all the excitement of the wedding, the happy couple forgot to make an announcement, so here’s a post for the “paper” anniversary! They were married October 12, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Lincoln. Lydia is the daughter of Colin and Janet (Stoeger) Wilke of Kearney, NE and Jacob is the son of Dale and the late Lisa Bohac of Leigh, NE. Lydia and Jacob are both graduates of the University of Nebraska Lincoln. Lydia is the Catering Coordinator for Sodexo at Seattle Pacific University; Jacob is a Software Engineer for Snap, Inc. The Bohacs live in Seattle, Washington.

