 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Open House

  • 0
Krings

Family & Friends

You are invited to an Open House for David & Marlynn Krings, celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary at the Henry on 11th building, 2521 11th St., Columbus, NE from 2PM-4PM on Sat. Feb. 5th.

Your presence will be our gift.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News