Family & Friends
You are invited to an Open House for David & Marlynn Krings, celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary at the Henry on 11th building, 2521 11th St., Columbus, NE from 2PM-4PM on Sat. Feb. 5th.
Your presence will be our gift.
