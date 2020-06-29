You are the owner of this article.
100th Birthday Card Shower
Pastor Roland Jank

The family of Pastor Roland Jank of Omaha, NE, will honor his July 14th 100th birthday with a card shower. He served as Pastor of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus from 1978 - 2004. Birthday wishes may be sent to: Pastor Roland Jank, c/o Immanuel Fontenelle Home, 6809 N. 68th Plaza, Room 234, Omaha, NE 68152-2117.

