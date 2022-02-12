 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

100th Birthday Open House

  • 0

100th Birthday Open House

Friends and relatives are invited to an open house honoring Mildred Preister for her 100th birthday - Saturday, February 27, the Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Avenue, Columbus, NE, from 2-5. No gifts please!

(The family requests that well-wishers wear a mask if not vaccinated.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News