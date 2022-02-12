100th Birthday Open House
Friends and relatives are invited to an open house honoring Mildred Preister for her 100th birthday - Saturday, February 27, the Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Avenue, Columbus, NE, from 2-5. No gifts please!
(The family requests that well-wishers wear a mask if not vaccinated.)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today