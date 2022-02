100th Birthday Open House

Friends and relatives are invited to an open house honoring Mildred Preister for her 100th birthday.

Sunday, February 27 from 2-5 p.m. at the Friedhof Building

1270 27th Avenue, Columbus, NE.

No gifts please.

(The family requests that well-wishers wear a mask if not vaccinated.)

