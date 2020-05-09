80th Birthday Card Shower
Marvin Weeder of Genoa, is celebrating his 80th birthday May 9.
His family is requesting a card shower to celebrate. Cards may be mailed to 36877 445th Ave., Genoa, NE 68640.
Marvin is a retired lifelong farmer, cattle feeder and hog feeder. Marvin and his wife Mary have been married 55 years. They have 5 children and 11 grandchildren. They enjoy camping, wintering in Weslaco, Texas, and visiting the grandchildren in three states. Marvin enjoys a good card game of cribbage, pitch or sheephead. Marvin still helps with planting and harvesting on the family farm with this son.
We love you Dad and Grandpa! Wishing you a very happy birthday!
Love, your family!
