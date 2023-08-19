80th Birthday Aug 19, 2023 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 80th Birthday Card Shower forEtta BennefeldAugust 29thCards may be sent toEtta Bennefeld1739 Ada Street, Grand Island, NE 68803 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Armed Forces Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 80th Birthday Let’s Raise A Toast to