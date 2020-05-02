90th Birthday Card Shower
Marvin Weeder, of Genoa, is celebrating his 80th birthday May 9.
His family is requesting a card shower to celebrate. Cards may be mailed to
36877 445th Ave.
Genoa, NE 68640
Marvin is a retired lifelong farmer. Marvin and his wife Mary have been married 55 years. They have five children and 11 grandchildren. They enjoy camping, wintering in Weslaco, Texas, and visiting the grandchildren in three states. Marvin still helps with planting and harvesting on the family farm with his son.
We love you Dad and Grandpa! Wishing you a very happy birthday!
Love, your family
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!