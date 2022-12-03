90th Birthday Dec 3, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The family of William A. Goedeken would like a Card Shower to honor his 90th Birthday on December 13.Please send cards to: 4715 38th St. Apt. #315, 3rd WardColumbus, NE 68601 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Happy 80th Birthday Let's Celebrate 80 Years Happy 90th Birthday Happy 90th Birthday Marvin Luchsinger