Happy 90th Birthday to Pat Tobiason on January 24.

We’re so thankful to be able to celebrate another year with you!

Lots of love from your kids – Tim, Linda, Todd, Trent & families

If you would like to send a card to help her celebrate, please mail it to:

Pat Tobiason

c/o Trent Tobiason

3320 16th St.

Columbus, NE 68601

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0