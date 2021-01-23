 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Card Shower
View Comments

Card Shower

{{featured_button_text}}

We would like to give a card shower for Nadine Mohrman who will be turning 90 January 29th.

Cards may be sent to:

1114 Verna Lane, Nixa MO 65714

Let’s surprise her with lots of cards and greetings!

Russ and Linda Mohrman

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News