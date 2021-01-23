We would like to give a card shower for Nadine Mohrman who will be turning 90 January 29th.
Cards may be sent to:
1114 Verna Lane, Nixa MO 65714
Let’s surprise her with lots of cards and greetings!
Russ and Linda Mohrman
