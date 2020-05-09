You are the owner of this article.
Happy 100th Birthday
A card shower is requested for Eddy Pinger who will be celebrating her 100th birthday on May 12, 2020.

Please send cards to:

Eddy Pinger

Lakeside Assisted Living

Room #219

17475 Frances St.

Omaha, NE 68130

