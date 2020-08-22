 Skip to main content
Happy 100th Birthday!
Happy 100th Birthday!

Happy 100th Birthday!

Happy 100th Birthday to our dear mom, grandma, and great grandma Mary Jayne Rickert in September 5.

Please join us in celebrating with a card shower: 3410 Central Ave., Kearney, NE. 68847

