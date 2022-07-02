Happy 100th Birthday
Millie Mares will celebrate 100 Years on July 11, 2022. To help Millie celebrate this milestone, please send cards and well wishes to:
2855 40th Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
Millie’s children are Dave (Dee) Mares, Connie (Tom) Jackson, and Janet (Terry) Zeller. They have 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today