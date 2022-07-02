 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 100th Birthday

Happy 100th Birthday

Millie Mares will celebrate 100 Years on July 11, 2022. To help Millie celebrate this milestone, please send cards and well wishes to:

2855 40th Ave.

Columbus, NE 68601

Millie’s children are Dave (Dee) Mares, Connie (Tom) Jackson, and Janet (Terry) Zeller. They have 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

