Marie (Babel) Brakenhoff will celebrate her 100th Birthday on March 19.

Her children are Dan, Eugene (Barb), Larry (Mary), Diane Heft, Ron (Shelley), Joyce (Keith) Wiese, John (Jamie), Deb (Ron) Ita, Linda, Connie (Jim) Speicher, Don (Kris), and Doug.

She has 32 grandchildren and many great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Her family requests a card shower in her honor.

Cards may be sent to:

2412 30th Street Columbus, NE 68601.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0