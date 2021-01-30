Happy 100th Birthday
Helen Kuta
May every minute of your centenarian birthday be filled with the immense joy you’ve shared with your loved ones for 100 years.
Birthday wishes can be sent to Helen at:
Emerald Nursing & Rehab
2855 40th Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
