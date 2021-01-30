 Skip to main content
Happy 100th Birthday
Happy 100th Birthday

Helen Kuta

Happy 100th Birthday

Helen Kuta

May every minute of your centenarian birthday be filled with the immense joy you’ve shared with your loved ones for 100 years.

Birthday wishes can be sent to Helen at:

Emerald Nursing & Rehab

2855 40th Ave.

Columbus, NE 68601

