Happy 101st Birthday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Happy “101” Birthday to this special lady on August 17. Wishes may be sent to her at:

Margie Coffin

4515 38th St. Apt. #113

Columbus, NE 68601

A Mother’s Hands

Her hands held us gently from the day that we took our first breath

Her hands guided our first steps

Her hands held us close when tears would fall

Her hands were quick to show us she would take care of us all

Her hands were there to comb our hair

Her hands would comfort the hurt

Her hands helped hold the stars in place and encouraged us to reach

Her hands would clap and cheer and praise us

Her hands sometimes had to discipline

Her hands would shape and mold us into all she knew she could do

Her hands are now twisting with age and years of work

Her hands now need our gentle touch to rub away the hurt