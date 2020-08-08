Happy 101st Birthday

Happy “101” Birthday to this special lady on August 17. Wishes may be sent to her at:
Margie Coffin
4515 38th St. Apt. #113
Columbus, NE 68601
A Mother’s Hands
Her hands held us gently from the day that we took our first breath
Her hands guided our first steps
Her hands held us close when tears would fall
Her hands were quick to show us she would take care of us all
Her hands were there to comb our hair
Her hands would comfort the hurt
Her hands helped hold the stars in place and encouraged us to reach
Her hands would clap and cheer and praise us
Her hands sometimes had to discipline
Her hands would shape and mold us into all she knew she could do
Her hands are now twisting with age and years of work
Her hands now need our gentle touch to rub away the hurt
Her hands are more beautiful than anything can be.
Thank you for all you have done for your family.
