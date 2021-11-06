 Skip to main content
Happy 101st Birthday

Doris Hicks

WWII Veteran Doris Hicks will be 101 on Nov. 16. She loves getting mail and would love to hear how you enjoy living in the USA on God’s will. She loves country, family, friends and you.

Letters may be sent to:

406 28th St.

Columbus, NE 68601

