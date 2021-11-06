Happy 101st Birthday

WWII Veteran Doris Hicks will be 101 on Nov. 16. She loves getting mail and would love to hear how you enjoy living in the USA on God’s will. She loves country, family, friends and you.
Letters may be sent to:
406 28th St.
Columbus, NE 68601
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today