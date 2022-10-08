 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 103rd Birthday

Clara Meysenburg of David City will celebrate her 103rd Birthday on Saturday, October 22, at the David City Auditorium with a family dinner followed by an Open House from 2-4PM.

Cards may be sent to:

260 S 10th St.

David City, NE 68632

Your presence is your gift.

