Happy 103rd Birthday

Clara Meysenburg of David City will celebrate her 103rd Birthday on Saturday, October 22, at the David City Auditorium with a family dinner followed by an Open House from 2-4PM.
Cards may be sent to:
260 S 10th St.
David City, NE 68632
Your presence is your gift.
