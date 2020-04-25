You are the owner of this article.
Happy 70th Birthday
Happy 70th Birthday

Happy 70th Birthday

Card shower for Carolyn Lippert's 70th Birthday!

Carolyn will celebrate this milestone on May 6, 2020.

During this time of social-distancing, there is no better way to celebrate a birthday than with a good old-fashioned card shower.

Please send the cards to her home at 3205 40th St; Columbus, NE 68601.

