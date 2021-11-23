 Skip to main content
Happy 70th Birthday

WOW! Terri Hoesly turns 70!

Please help us celebrate our Mom by flooding her with cards to celebrate her 70th birthday! She is the definition of JOY & we want to bring a little extra to her mailbox!

Terri Hoesly

408 S 5th Street

Columbus, NE 68601

We love you so much, Mom!

Sally & Barbara

