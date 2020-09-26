 Skip to main content
Happy 75th Birthday
Dan Hoesly

Happy 75th Birthday Dan Hoesly on Sept. 27.

We love you and wish you many more!

Terri, Sally, Barbie and Families

Cards can be mailed to:

408 South 5th St.

Columbus, NE 68601

