Happy 75th Birthday

LET’S CELEBRATE!
Betty Brichacek’s
“75th” BIRTHDAY
Sunday, July 10, 2022
2 to 5 p.m. Open House Reception
At the Eagles Club, 322 East 11th St., Schuyler, NE
No gifts, please. Cash bar available.
Mail cards to:
1617 Adam St.
Schuyler, NE 68661
