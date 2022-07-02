 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 75th Birthday

LET’S CELEBRATE!

Betty Brichacek’s

“75th” BIRTHDAY

Sunday, July 10, 2022

2 to 5 p.m. Open House Reception

At the Eagles Club, 322 East 11th St., Schuyler, NE

No gifts, please. Cash bar available.

Mail cards to:

1617 Adam St.

Schuyler, NE 68661

