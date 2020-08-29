Happy 75th Birthday

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The family of Stacia Steensnes invites you to help us celebrate her 100th birthday through a car parade on September 19, 2020 Saturday, 2-4pm at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Homes, Newman Grove Nebraska.
We are also requesting a card shower for her birthday on Sept 23, 2020.
Cards may be sent to:
Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Homes
109 N 2nd Street
Newman Grove, NE 68758
For questions contact Greg and Ma. Glyn Steensnes at 402-741-0766.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today