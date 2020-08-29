 Skip to main content
Happy 75th Birthday
Happy 75th Birthday

The family of Stacia Steensnes invites you to help us celebrate her 100th birthday through a car parade on September 19, 2020 Saturday, 2-4pm at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Homes, Newman Grove Nebraska.

We are also requesting a card shower for her birthday on Sept 23, 2020.

Cards may be sent to:

Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Homes

109 N 2nd Street

Newman Grove, NE 68758

For questions contact Greg and Ma. Glyn Steensnes at 402-741-0766.

