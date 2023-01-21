Happy 75th Birthday

75th Birthday Card Shower for Neil Kuhlman
Neil W. Kuhlman will be celebrating his 75th Birthday on Monday, January 30th. Let's surprise him with a card shower! Celebrate his Birthday by sending cards & best wishes to him at his office-
Kuhlman & Kratochvil, P.C.
3285 53rd Ave
Columbus, NE 68601
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today