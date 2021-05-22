HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY, DOROTHEA!
Please come to an Open House for Dorothea Sempek on Sunday, June 6th, 2 - 4 PM at the Monroe Tavern Party Room in Monroe Nebraska. If you are unable to attend, cards will reach her at 36014 197th Street, Columbus NE 68601. No gifts, please.
