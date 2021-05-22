 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY, DOROTHEA!
0 comments

HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY, DOROTHEA!

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY, DOROTHEA!

Please come to an Open House for Dorothea Sempek on Sunday, June 6th, 2 - 4 PM at the Monroe Tavern Party Room in Monroe Nebraska. If you are unable to attend, cards will reach her at 36014 197th Street, Columbus NE 68601. No gifts, please.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News