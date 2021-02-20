HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY
JoAnn Mueller
You are a devoted Wife, Mom and Grandma!
We are so blessed for your guidance, example, encouragement and love. You make a difference in all the lives and hearts you touch!
Love your family,
Ron
Matt, Staci, Logan,
Reeyce
Mike, Ava, Sarah
Cards may be
shared at:
63 Lakewood Dr.
Columbus, NE 68601
