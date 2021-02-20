 Skip to main content
HAPPY 80TH BIRTHDAY

JoAnn Mueller

You are a devoted Wife, Mom and Grandma!

We are so blessed for your guidance, example, encouragement and love. You make a difference in all the lives and hearts you touch!

Love your family,

Ron

Matt, Staci, Logan,

Reeyce

Mike, Ava, Sarah

Cards may be

shared at:

63 Lakewood Dr.

Columbus, NE 68601

