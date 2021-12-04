Happy 80th Birthday

Doris Shonka's 80th Birthday Open House
Join us in celebrating Doris Shonka's 80th Birthday at an Open House on Sunday, December 5 from 3-6 pm at the Ulysses Community Hall. Please no gifts... your presence is your present.
