 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 80th Birthday

  • 0
Doris Shonka

Doris Shonka's 80th Birthday Open House

Join us in celebrating Doris Shonka's 80th Birthday at an Open House on Sunday, December 5 from 3-6 pm at the Ulysses Community Hall. Please no gifts... your presence is your present.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 80th Birthday

Please help the children of Lorna Martensen shower her with Birthday wishes for her 80th Birthday on Nov. 25.

Happy 90th Birthday

Happy 90th Birthday

A Card Shower has been requested for Lucille Kalinowski who will be celebrating her 90th Birthday on December 2.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News