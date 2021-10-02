Happy 80th Birthday

We Are Requesting A Card Shower to Honor the
THE REMMER TWINS’
80th Birthday!
Cards may be sent to:
Dianne Musil
23098 242nd Ave
Columbus, NE 68601
Marianne Ziethen
105 Holmes
Garrison, NE 68632
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today