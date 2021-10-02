 Skip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday
Remmer Twins

We Are Requesting A Card Shower to Honor the

THE REMMER TWINS’

80th Birthday!

Cards may be sent to:

Dianne Musil

23098 242nd Ave

Columbus, NE 68601

Marianne Ziethen

105 Holmes

Garrison, NE 68632

