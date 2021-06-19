 Skip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday
Happy 80th Birthday

Arnie Stuthman

Happy 80th Birthday to Arnie Stuthman

Let's shower Arnie with cards and birthday wishes on June 25.

Cards may be sent to:

Arnie Stuthman

24160 310th St.

Platte Center, NE 68658

