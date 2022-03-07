Happy 80th Birthday

SURPRISE
80th birthday
Open house for Jerry Cech
March 13, 1pm-4pm
Heritage House Community Center
2554 40th Ave. Columbus, NE
Family and friends are invited.
Cards may be sent to:
PO Box 51
Creston, NE 68631
