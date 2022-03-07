 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday

  • Updated
  • 0
Jerry Cech

SURPRISE

80th birthday

Open house for Jerry Cech

March 13, 1pm-4pm

Heritage House Community Center

2554 40th Ave. Columbus, NE

Family and friends are invited.

Cards may be sent to:

PO Box 51

Creston, NE 68631

