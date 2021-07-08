Happy 80th Birthday

Sharon Leffers is turning 80!
Help us celebrate this great lady with a card shower.
Cards and birthday wishes can be sent to:
2570 E 14th Ave.
Columbus, NE 68601
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today