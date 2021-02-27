 Skip to main content
Happy 80th Birthday
Happy 80th Birthday

Frances Jedlicka

The family of Frances Jedlicka would like to honor her with a card shower in honor of her 80th Birthday. Frances was born on March 2, 1941 in rural Stanton, Nebraska. Her family includes her late husband George, and late Son Steve and her children Albert and wife Marcia, Patty Collins and husband Ron, Pam Frank and husband Dave and Andrew Jedlicka. She has 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Birthday wishes and memories can be mailed to Frances at:

313 Colfax

Schuyler, NE 68661

