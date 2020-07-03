The family of Eugene Heitz is requesting a card shower in celebration of his 80th birthday on July 12th. He would also welcome phone calls any time during the week of this landmark occasion. As a life-long farmer from Leigh, Gene would appreciate hearing from family, friends and acquaintances, especially during these times of self-isolation and social distancing.
Happy 80th birthday Dad/Grandpa! We love you and appreciate all you've done for us.
Cards will reach Gene at 10441 475th St., Leigh, NE 68643.
Your Grateful Family; Shawn, Shannon (Chris), Hunter, Gage, Ashley and Caitlin
