Happy 80th Birthday Elaine Young!
Please join us at an open house to celebrate the 80th Birthday of Elaine Young.
Saturday, August 21st, 2021 1:00-4:00 pm
38th Street Coffee Highland Park Church
4115 38th Street
Columbus, Nebraska
Hosted by her family. No gifts please. Your presence is her gift.
