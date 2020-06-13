You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Happy 80th Birthday
View Comments

Happy 80th Birthday

{{featured_button_text}}
Judy Melcher

Help celebrate our Mother’s 80th Birthday on June 21st with a Card Shower.

Please send cards to:

Judy Melcher

111 S Camino Real

Columbus, NE 68601

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Happy 80th Birthday
Birthdays

Happy 80th Birthday

Marion Jasper Nadrchal will turn 80 on June 12th. Please help us honor her with a card shower at 6847 Kay Cove, Milli gton, TN 38053

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News