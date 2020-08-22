Happy 80th Birthday Kay Miller
Happy 80th Birthday to an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. You taught us the value of being generous with family, friends and faith. You have always remained constant in our lives with your love affection and support. You are truly an inspiration for us and we are so blessed you are in our lives. May your day be filled with love, laughter and joy.
We love you, Den, Kelly and Alan (Murph), Tammy and Tim, Amy and Jeff along with 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!