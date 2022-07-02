Happy 80th Birthday

SUE HENGGELER’S 80TH BIRTHDAY OPEN HOUSE
Sunday, July 10 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM CT
Hosted by Sue’s Family
The Friedhof
1270 27th Avenue
Columbus, NE
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Barbara Graham
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today