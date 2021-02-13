Happy 80th Birthday

80th Birthday Card Shower
Help us celebrate Donna Klopnieski’s 80th birthday by sending her a card on/or before February 20.
Cards may be sent to her at:
3555 51st Avenue
Columbus, Ne.68601
Love, your kids: Sandy, Bob, Kris grandkids: Megan, Reba, Jacup, Trevor (Estela), Garth (Maria), Shania (Bill), Jordan, Jaden, great-grandkids: Lizzie, Nolan, Justina, Bella, Noah, Vincent, Vivienne, Baby E
