Happy 80th Birthday
80th Birthday Card Shower

Help us celebrate Donna Klopnieski’s 80th birthday by sending her a card on/or before February 20.

Cards may be sent to her at:

3555 51st Avenue

Columbus, Ne.68601

Love, your kids: Sandy, Bob, Kris grandkids: Megan, Reba, Jacup, Trevor (Estela), Garth (Maria), Shania (Bill), Jordan, Jaden, great-grandkids: Lizzie, Nolan, Justina, Bella, Noah, Vincent, Vivienne, Baby E

